Sahar Andrade, MB.BCh

DEI & Inclusive Leadership Consultant

Sahar Consulting, LLC

Sahar Andrade, DEI& Inclusive leadership consultant at Sahar Consulting, LLC, is a distinguished leader in the field of diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), with a career marked by her ability to bridge divides and cultivate inclusive environments across government agencies and nonprofit organizations. Her DEIA approach is deeply rooted in compassionate leadership, drawing on insights from the neuroscience of leadership to foster psychological safety, trust and empathy within teams. Andrade’s focus on treating every individual with dignity and respect has been particularly effective in complex settings like government agencies and nonprofits, where collaborative efforts and diverse perspectives are essential for addressing social challenges. Her impact extends beyond individual organizations to the broader DEIA landscape. Her contributions have not gone unnoticed; she has received numerous accolades, including the LA Business Journal’s Diversity & Inclusion Award and has been recognized as a thought leader through her inclusion in the Forbes Coach Council.

