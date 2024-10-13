Shanique A. Lewis

Headshots, Langdon Park Capital, Los Angeles, CA. (Jelissa Holder)

Shanique Lewis, senior marketing specialist at Cushman & Wakefield, has made a notable impact in the commercial real estate industry through her advocacy and mentorship, focusing on underrepresented individuals. At Cushman & Wakefield, she leads the Greater Los Angeles chapter of the Women’s Integrated Network (WIN), where she has boosted local engagement through diverse events and initiatives aimed at developing and supporting women team members. The company has demonstrated its DEI commitment with initiatives such as appointing its first female CEO and increasing the percentage of women in executive roles. Outside of Cushman & Wakefield, Lewis’ involvement extends to African American Real Estate Professionals (AAREP) and CREW Network-Los Angeles, where she has enhanced CREW-LA’s online presence and membership through strategic communication efforts. Her philanthropic work includes volunteering at the Teen Tech Center in South Los Angeles, educating teens about career opportunities in marketing.

