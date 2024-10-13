Sharon Lee Toji

ADA Signage & Wayfinding Consultant

Access Communications

Sharon Toji, founder of Access Communications and a leading expert in disability accessibility, has made significant contributions to the field through her work in accessible design and consulting. Her advocacy began with a national award for her essay on disabled veterans’ employment and evolved through her founding of a literacy organization at Reed College, addressing learning disabilities. With the advent of the ADA, Toji established Access Communications to focus on accessible wayfinding and signage. She has been a key figure on the ANSI A117.1 Standards Committee, contributing to ADA revisions and California standards compliance. Recognized by Signs of the Times Magazine as one of their “Women in Signs” in 2023, she continues her work on projects like tactile reader fonts and improving accessibility in transportation hubs. Furthermore, Toji is dedicated to expanding designers’ understanding of the communication needs of older adults, emphasizing vision, hearing and cognitive decline in the built environment.

