President & CEO

California Credit Union

Steve O’Connell, president & CEO of California Credit Union, has dedicated the past two decades to championing credit unions as catalysts for community empowerment. Under his leadership, the credit union has seen significant progress in DEIA, with 58% of managers and 70% of the workforce identifying as non-white. O’Connell has spearheaded several key initiatives to promote DEIA. This includes the establishment of a formal DE&I Committee, which drives cultural awareness campaigns like the Cultural Spotlight and the “CCU Community Stories” series. The committee also partners with organizations such as NAMI, True Colors United and Feeding America to address various community needs. Furthermore, O’Connell’s leadership in community reinvestment is reflected in the California Credit Union Foundation’s work, which has invested over $2.5 million in local communities over five years. In 2023 alone, the credit union donated $750,000 to local causes, including $395,000 in college scholarships.

