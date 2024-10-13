Terrence Mark Franklin

Partner

Sacks Glazier Franklin & Lodise, LLP

Terrence Franklin is widely recognized for his innovative initiatives and tireless advocacy in advancing DEI&A within the legal community and beyond. His commitment to DEI&A is further exemplified by his work in establishing the UCLA School of Law Postgraduate Fellowship for Racial Equity in Trust & Estate Law and founding ACTEC’s Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Committee. Franklin’s efforts have also extended to creating educational content such as the video series “Planning for a Diverse and Equitable Future,” which addresses diversity and inclusion in trusts and estates law. He has been invited to share his insights at various prestigious forums, including TEDxDavenport, and continues to influence the legal field through his leadership and mentorship at Sacks Glazier Franklin & Lodise, LLP. His extensive contributions to DEI&A have been recognized with numerous awards, including the Chambers and Partners “Lifetime Achievement Award,” solidifying his legacy as a leader in promoting justice and inclusivity.

