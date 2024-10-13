Chair, Intellectual Property Group

Nossaman

Thomas Dover provides cutting-edge legal strategies focused on all areas of intellectual property, corporate transactions and advertising. His experience in the U.S. and internationally includes complex system and software transactions, public and government entity IT, financial and operational system procurement and negotiations, consumer product (development, branding, manufacture and distribution) and representing entertainment and media interests. He is the chair of Nossaman’s intellectual property group and co-leads the privacy/data security group. Dover’s early approach to new and emerging technologies continues as he works with e-commerce and digital distribution entities to conform the privacy efforts to an ever-changing landscape, including the EU GDPR, the California Consumer Privacy Act and the California Privacy Rights Act. His work in privacy and data security compliance mirrors his support of government and public agencies as they adopt innovative transportation solutions, large-scale IT systems and interactive communications with the public.

