Partner

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Tim Chang is a partner in the firm’s Los Angeles office, specializing in business transactions, mergers and acquisitions, corporate finance, real estate, dispute resolution and cross-border wealth planning. Fluent in Chinese, he frequently assists clients with transnational transactions involving China, Taiwan, Hong Kong and the U.S. Chang serves as outside General Counsel for Asian clients in the U.S., handling litigation and intellectual property matters. His notable work includes advising on mergers and acquisitions, corporate governance, insolvency solutions, startups and real estate transactions. He has been recognized as a Southern California Rising Star, Super Lawyer and Top Attorney in San Gabriel Valley. His community involvement includes serving as a board member of the Buddhist Tzu Chi Medical Foundation and the Greater Los Angeles Taiwan Center Foundation and holding leadership roles in various educational and cultural organizations. Chang also serves on multiple corporate boards, including First Commercial Bank (USA) and Landsea Homes Corp.

