Founder & CEO

SEED

Valeisha Butterfield, founder & CEO of SEED, is an exceptional leader whose unwavering commitment to diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) has sparked transformative change across the entertainment, tech and political sectors. As co-president of the Recording Academy (GRAMMYs), she has led groundbreaking DEIA initiatives, resulting in the most inclusive GRAMMYs shows in history. Butterfield’s implementation of a comprehensive social impact and racial justice plan, achieving 100% of its commitments, has set a new industry standard. In her entrepreneurial role, she founded SEED Media, a production company dedicated to amplifying underrepresented voices through film and television, exemplified by their upcoming short film, “The Memo,” featuring Kyla Pratt. Butterfield’s impactful work in the tech sector includes leading DEI&B partnerships at Google and co-founding the State of Black Women at Google initiative, which evolved into global intersectional inclusion summits.

