Walter Kong

General Manager, Overwatch

Blizzard Entertainment

Kong, the general manager of the Overwatch franchise at Blizzard Entertainment, has over 23 years of experience in the gaming industry, with leadership roles at Blizzard, Epic Games and Microsoft. As a member of the Asian American Pacific Islander community, he passionately advocates for diversity and inclusivity, even without holding a DE&I-specific role. Under his leadership, Overwatch has been celebrated for its diverse and inclusive character design, featuring heroes like Tracer, the first queer character and Venture, a trans non-binary hero. Kong’s leadership is marked by his commitment to authentic representation. The development of Venture, for instance, involved close collaboration with Blizzard’s LGBT Network and gender non-conforming developers, ensuring that the character resonated with the queer community. This focus on inclusivity extends beyond character design to community engagement, as seen in Overwatch’s celebration of Pride, where LGBTQ+ content creators are featured and celebrated.

