Nissan Distribution Center in Riverside Sold for $132 Million

North Haven Net REIT, a Maryland statutory trust operated by Morgan Stanley & Co., acquired four properties around the country from Nissan North America Inc. for an aggregate value of $343 million in a sale-leaseback transaction. The deal included a 640,000-square-foot building located at 21800 Authority Way in Riverside for $132 million.

Other properties included Aurora, Illinois, Somerset, New Jersey, and Irving, Texas. The properties were leased back for a 12-year period, with additional options.

Information for this article was sourced from North Haven Net REIT.