Founding Attorney

Bradley/Grombacher LLP

Personal Injury

Kiley Grombacher specializes in complex litigation, including consumer and employment class actions, product liability, personal injury and pharmaceutical mass torts. She has secured large verdicts and settlements, particularly for women and children, and is driven by a passion for justice against corporate misdeeds. Notable cases include leading a class action lawsuit against Johnson & Johnson resulting in a $1.75-million settlement over carcinogenic sunscreen and litigation against Meta for privacy invasion. Grombacher’s experiences and background as a mother influence her dedication to vulnerable groups. She holds a law degree from Chapman University, a bachelor’s from UCLA and has been recognized by Southern California Super Lawyers since 2015.