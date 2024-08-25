Co-Founder & Partner

Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers

Family Law

Lisa Helfend Meyer, co-founder and senior partner at Meyer, Olson, Lowy & Meyers, LLP, has been a certified specialist in family law since 1989. Known for handling high-conflict and complex divorce and custody cases, she provides top-quality legal services in all areas of family law. Her notable cases include the precedent-setting Abbie Cohen Dorn case. Beyond her legal achievements, Meyer is committed to supporting special needs children and adults, cancer research and mentoring girls from underserved areas. She is a member of several professional organizations, including the State Bar of California, the Los Angeles County Bar Association, the Beverly Hills Bar Association, the Century City Bar Association, the California Association of Family Law Specialists and the National Organization for Women.

