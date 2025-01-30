NEFT Vodka Teams with Ovation Hollywood

NEFT Vodka has been named as the first official vodka partner of Ovation Hollywood. This partnership between the newly transformed entertainment hub and the eco-friendly spirit brand will kick off with a Super Bowl celebration, in partnership with Dave & Buster’s. Visitors will enjoy crafted-themed cocktails or NEFT on the rocks during a live-streaming viewing party held in the Ovation Hollywood courtyard. NEFT Vodka is slated to host multiple events each month throughout the Ovation Hollywood property.

Located at the intersection of Hollywood Boulevard and Highland Avenue, Ovation Hollywood has become a destination for shopping, dining and entertainment.

“Ovation Hollywood is dedicated to bringing memorable, premium experiences to our guests, and we know that NEFT Vodka will be a vital part of our ongoing programming this year, amplifying the spirit of Hollywood with unique activations and tastings,” said Kim Sharp, VP of marketing at DJM Capital, the co-owner and operator of Ovation Hollywood.

NEFT Vodka’s two-ingredient vodka will also be featured via exclusive tastings, signature cocktails curated by NEFT’s mixologist Luke Barr and a series of activities throughout the year.

“For NEFT, the most valuable relationships are where extraordinary, remarkable moments are shared,” stated Jeff Mahony, CEO of NEFT Vodka. “NEFT and Ovation Hollywood share a passion for innovation, creativity, creating eventful moments and more. This makes Ovation Hollywood the perfect partner to help fuel NEFT’s commitment to bringing our consumers exhilarating, memorable and unexpected experiences – just like your first sip of NEFT.”