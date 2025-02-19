Ruggable Taps Former Nike Executive as New CEO

Los Angeles-based Ruggable, the industry leader in washable rugs, has announced via press release the appointment of Nicole Otto as its chief executive officer. Otto brings over 20 years of experience leading top-tier consumer brands. She rapidly ascended through the ranks at Nike, Inc. over the course of her 16-year tenure, ultimately overseeing the North American direct-to-consumer business. Most recently, Otto served as global brand president at The North Face.

“Nicole shares our vision to redefine the future of home textiles and deliver on our mission to fill every home with design-forward, innovative products that spark joy,” said Ruggable founder Jeneva Bell. “With her global and omnichannel expansion experience, we’re confident that she will successfully lead Ruggable through its next phase of growth over the coming years.”

Ruggable reimagined the home goods space when it brought the first washable rug to market over a decade ago. Not only has the brand revolutionized rug functionality but it has brought the offering to life via bespoke designs and unique collaborations with interior design leaders, such as Jonathan Adler, Architectural Digest and Justina Blakeney. Otto’s appointment will help lead Ruggable into a new era of expansion, innovation and authority in the home industry.

“As I begin my journey with Ruggable, I’m inspired by the transformative impact the brand has had on home and interior design,” said Otto. “As we look to the future, our focus will be on accelerating Ruggable’s growth by creating opportunities to expand our brand, amplify our impact and strengthen connections with our consumers and stakeholders in meaningful ways.”

Information for this article was sourced from BusinessWire.