Gem-Pack Berries Partners with Reborn Materials to Advance Sustainable Packaging Solutions

Gem-Pack Berries, a leader in fresh produce distribution, has partnered with Los Angeles-based Reborn Materials Inc. to introduce Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic packaging. This collaboration aims to address critical gaps in plastic sustainability by integrating real-world insights into material design and waste management.

Through this partnership, Reborn Materials leverages its Full Cycle Hybrid Plastic technology to develop packaging optimized for recyclability and responsible end-of-life management. Unlike conventional plastics, this innovation considers real-world collection and disposal challenges, aligning with industry needs without requiring specialized infrastructure.

“This partnership is a milestone in sustainability for the produce industry,” said Madu Etchandy, SVP of operations at Gem-Pack Berries. “By utilizing Full Cycle(tm) Hybrid Plastic(tm), we are taking proactive steps to reduce plastic waste and create practical solutions for our industry.”

Reborn Materials’ technology works with PET, bio-based plastics and recycled materials, ensuring compatibility with existing recycling systems. The company follows strict regulatory guidelines, including FTC-compliant claims and certifications such as ISO 17556, ASTM D5988 and ASTM D5511, ensuring credibility and transparency.

“Our collaboration with Gem-Pack Berries highlights the importance of addressing sustainability beyond the lab,” said Jason Kang, COO of Reborn Materials Inc. “By working directly with the agriculture sector, we have gained valuable insights into how plastic is used, collected and repurposed. This real-world data informs our innovations and helps drive truly scalable solutions.”

This initiative underscores the growing movement toward responsible material use in food packaging. With support from Cal State LA and KOTRA, Gem-Pack Berries and Reborn Materials are spearheading industry-wide change. Furthermore, Reborn Materials has formed a strategic alliance with JYC America, the leading PET manufacturer in South Korea, to accelerate advancements in sustainable plastic technology.