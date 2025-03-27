University of Redlands’ Johnston Center hosts International Green Industry Hall of Fame Event and Green Future Forum

Inductees at the International Green Industry Hall of Fame ceremony at University of Redlands (l-r: Jenifer Yokley, Blink Charging; Sam Geil, IGIHOF; Michael Ben-Eli, Sustainability Laboratory; Adam Fromson, IGIHOF; Luis Baez, Flor de Caña; Cindy Elliott, Esri; Jonathan Parfrey, Climate Resolve; Jeff Baker, Image4)

The International Green Industry Hall of Fame (IGIHOF) announced nine new inductees as part of its official annual Induction Ceremony at the University of Redlands. The event was held in conjunction with the Green Future Forum, a day of networking and co-learning where students and inductees co-facilitated explorations of the sustainability issues that matter most to the next generations.

Co-produced by the University of Redlands’ Johnston Center for Integrative Studies and IGIHOF board members, the event brought together students, academicians, IGIHOF inductees and sustainability experts.

The awards ceremony featured a presentation by IGIHOF inductee Tom Bowman, president of Bowman Change and co-author of “Empowering Climate Action in the United States” before the formal inductions.

This year’s inductees included:



Sam Geil, the founder of IGIHOF and former board chair, was also honored with a special recognition and induction into the Hall of Fame.

“The goal of IGIHOF is to promote excellence in ecological sustainability worldwide, so it was truly rewarding to induct such a deserving and impactful group of organizations this year,” said Adam Fromson, chair of the board of directors for the International Green Industry Hall of Fame. “We also truly appreciated the hospitality and partnership shown to us by the Johnston Center.”

Tim Seiber, director of the Johnston Center, echoed the value of the partnership. “Creating opportunities for deep conversations with so many exceptional business leaders is invaluable to students,” he said. “The connections they made support Johnston’s approach to engaged, self-directed learning.”

Information was sourced from Businesswire. For more details, contact Jennifer_Dobbs@redlands.edu.