Adanté Pointer has dedicated his career to fighting for social justice in every case he takes on. An Oakland, California native, Pointer attended UC Berkeley with high academic honors and obtained his law degree from UC Hastings College of the Law. He immediately began handling police brutality cases at the renowned civil rights office of John Burris.

Over 16 years at the Law Offices of John Burris, Pointer represented dozens of families in police brutality and PI cases. He represented Oscar Grant’s family in their case against BART police officer Johannes Mehserle, who shot and killed Grant as he laid face down on a BART station platform. The case made national headlines and was turned into an award-winning 2013 film. In 2020, Pointer and his partner Patrick Buelna opened Lawyers for the People, where they continue to take on high-stakes cases, fighting against systemic racism in the police system.