Barry Kurtz

Chair, Franchise and Distribution

Practice Group

Lewitt Hackman

Franchise Law

Barry Kurtz represents franchisors, manufacturers, franchisees, and distributors in a wide range of matters, including the review and preparation of domestic and international franchise registration, and disclosure documents (FDD); work-out arrangements with distressed franchisees; the development and enforcement of systemwide standards; franchisor and franchisee disputes, and termination matters; and acquisitions and dispositions of franchised and independent units, and businesses throughout the United States.

Kurtz’s familiarity with franchising spans decades and provides both domestic and international clients with a unique perspective on the issues and demands that franchised and independent business owners face in the expansion, sale, purchase, financing, and operation of their companies. He is rated 5.0 AV Preeminent, Martindale-Hubbell’s highest award for legal ability and ethics. He is also a prolific author of published articles on franchise and distribution law and has provided expert witness testimony in franchise litigation and arbitration proceedings for both franchisors and franchisees.

