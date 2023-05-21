Partner

ACTS Law

Labor & Employment

Boris Treyzon is one of the founding partners of ACTS Law and serves as the firm’s lead trial attorney. He is widely recognized as one of the top trial lawyers in the nation, as he regularly obtains significant verdicts and settlements in some of the most complex cases, ranging from catastrophic personal injury to business litigation to product liability.

Treyzon’s accomplishments and skills as a trial lawyer are routinely recognized by legal publications and peer organizations. He is heavily involved throughout the litigation process, handling motions and various hearings. He prides himself on working and advocating vigorously for all his clients. Treyzon understands his job as a trial lawyer is to motivate juries and guide them toward a common decision. In the past, he has been asked to serve as a temporary judge. The personal impact of the work with individual clients also gives him great professional satisfaction.