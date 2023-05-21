Brian J. Panish

Co-Founder and Partner

Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP

Personal Injury

Brian Panish is a high-profile personal injury lawyer who co-founded Panish | Shea | Boyle | Ravipudi LLP in 2005. Recognized among the country’s leading trial attorneys, his victories include more than 600 verdicts and settlements over $1 million, more than 100 verdicts and settlements in excess of $10 million, six verdicts in excess of $50 million, and a verdict of $4.9 billion. He led a team of attorneys in obtaining a $1.8-billion settlement with Sempra Energy.

Panish consistently serves in leadership roles in some of the largest personal injury cases in California and the country, including as the plaintiffs’ lead trial counsel in the Southern California Gas Leak cases as well as the plaintiffs’ co-lead counsel in both the Thomas Fire and Woolsey Fire litigations. He has been retained to represent the husband and son of Halyna Hutchins, who was fatally shot on the movie set of ‘Rust.’