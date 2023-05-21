Founding & Managing Partner

Kabateck LLP

Personal Injury

Few plaintiff attorneys demonstrate the same level of leadership or command the same level of respect in the legal community as Brian S. Kabateck, who has been the architect of some of the most high-profile consumer litigation in the country and California. Most recently, he reached a $1.7-million settlement with the City of Orange County in a class action lawsuit aimed at helping struggling restaurant owners across the state file class action lawsuits against local and state agencies to recoup operational fees incurred despite governmentmandated closures and reduction in services due to the coronavirus.

Within the last 18 months, Kabateck obtained a $4.5-million settlement with San Diego County and $2.2 million from Sonoma County to resolve the litigation. Cases are still pending against the state and in numerous counties in response to the government’s policy of restricting restaurant operations while still requiring the payment of total fees.