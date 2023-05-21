Brian W. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Personal Injury

Brian Easton has practiced law since 1995 and has spent the entire 20 years of his practice as a personal injury attorney working for injured persons. He is a member of the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) – one of the most select and exclusive associations for trial attorneys and judges. Also, he has been selected to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum - The Top Trial Lawyers in America (an honor given to less than 1% of attorneys in the United States).

Over his career, Easton has obtained millions of dollars for his clients from insurance companies and represented thousands of people in personal injury claims and accidents. These include automobile accidents; boating and aviation accidents; assaults; defective products; claims arising against cities, counties, and the state of California for roads, sidewalks, and other governmental properties that cause injury; trip/slip and fall claims; dog bites; and medical malpractice cases.