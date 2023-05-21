Partner Greene

Broillet & Wheeler LLP

Personal Injury

Nationally recognized and respected trial lawyer Bruce A. Broillet represents plaintiffs in such areas as wrongful death, catastrophic personal injury, product liability, business litigation, and professional malpractice. He has earned an impeccable reputation for his diverse legal achievements and landmark verdicts and settlements, including a $3.3-billion settlement against Big Tobacco on behalf of the County of Los Angeles. Broillet won a $55-million verdict for sportscaster and TV personality Erin Andrews, who sued the owner of Nashville Marriott at Vanderbilt University, its management company, and a convicted stalker for damages relating to recording her through a hotel peephole in the nude.

Broillet’s intelligent and committed approach to the law has earned him national recognition and respect among his peers in the legal community. It has led to his induction into the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles Hall of Fame and Lawdragon’s Hall of Fame.