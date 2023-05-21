Carney R. Shegerian

Founding Partner

Shegerian & Associates

Labor & Employment

Carney Shegerian has made a measurable impact over the past 33 years as an enthusiastic advocate and seasoned trial attorney for those who have been wronged by their former employers. He has developed a reputation as “The People’s Attorney” - fighting passionately for the rights of his employee clients.

Shegerian has tried numerous jury trials to verdict in both state and federal court, always representing individuals that have suffered financial or emotional losses and have been wronged by employers, including major corporations. He consistently wins monumental verdicts and secured a jury verdict of $155.4 million in a retaliation case - a verdict that is among the largest of its kind in California history. Since launching the firm in 2001, Carney has secured more than $1 billion for clients. He has won more than 100 jury verdicts, 50 of which secured seven figures or more.