Attorney

Castelblanco Law Group, APLC

Personal Injury

Catalina Rodas strives to empower clients, working together with them to achieve life-changing results. The firm’s goals are not only to resolve cases for maximum value but also to educate tenants about their legal protections so they will have the tools and courage to speak out against injustices.

Rodas is a passionate advocate of social justice and client empowerment. In 2009, the Women Lawyer’s Association awarded her the Student Leader Award for her work with victims of domestic violence and social injustice. She is the president and co-founder of Hugs From Hollywood, a company dedicated to nonprofit development within the entertainment industry. Additionally, she is a volunteer attorney for the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles and the Women Lawyer’s Association of Los Angeles, and proud to sit on the Resource Board for OPCC’s Sojourn Project.