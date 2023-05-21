Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Trial lawyer Chris Aitken, a partner with the Orange County plaintiff’s firm Aitken Aitken Cohn, is a compassionate, highly-skilled consumer safety advocate who consistently obtains seven- and eight-figure results in some of the most complex and emotionally charged personal injury cases.

He has an impressive track record of championing the rights of children who have suffered debilitating brain injuries. These results include a $23-million jury verdict on behalf of a 13-year-old boy who sustained severe brain damage in a car collision as well as a $20-million settlement (with an estimated over $100-million payout) for an eight-year-old boy who suffered a brain injury after falling from a soft contained playground at a prominent fastfood chain. Aitkin also represented Ryan Corbin, the grandson of performing artist Pat Boone, and resolved Corbin’s traumatic brain injury case for more than $10 million.