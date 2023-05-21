Danny Abir

Managing Partner

ACTS Law

Product Liability

Danny Abir’s legal career has helped some of the most underprivileged people in California get the justice that they need and deserve. After building a successful legal career, he chose to start a new type of law firm. He was a successful litigator who obtained significant results on his own and then transitioned into a managing partner to help build one of the top firms in Los Angeles.

In 2013, Abir and three other attorneys founded ACTS Law with a vision of a plaintiff’s practice that was not only efficient and successful but could help its clients. He helped shape ACTS Law into a firm that focused on various practice areas of plaintiff’s law, working with clients across the spectrum. The firm boasts of having achieved significant verdicts and settlements in personal injury, insurance bad faith, business litigation, product liability, civil rights, mass torts, and much more.