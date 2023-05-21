David M. deRubertis

Sole Shareholder & Lead Trial Lawyer

The deRubertis Law Firm, APC

Labor & Employment

David deRubertis has a long history of both achieving record-setting jury verdicts and pursuing cutting-edge legal cases for plaintiffs. In 2022, he secured not only the largest jury verdict in California for any kind of case but also the largest employment-related jury verdict ever in U.S. history. Five years before (2017), deRubertis achieved as lead trial counsel what was reportedly the largest associational disability discrimination jury verdict in California history at the time (Gonzalez v. Kaiser). Three years before (2014), he secured as lead trial counsel what was at the time the largest Sarbanes-Oxley retaliation verdict in U.S. history (Zulfer v. Playboy).

In addition to these results, deRubertis has continued to handle and resolve numerous eight- and/or multi-seven- figure employment-related matters for clients ranging from high-level executives (including multiple CEOs), in-house counsel, large international law firm partners, and high-profile celebrities.