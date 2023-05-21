David M. Ring

Founder/Partner

Taylor & Ring

Personal Injury

Dave Ring has earned a reputation as California’s go-to attorney for sexual abuse victims, taking on complex cases against powerful perpetrators. In one prime example, he currently represents Eugenia Chernyshova, the only victim Harvey Weinstein was convicted of during his Los Angeles criminal trial, who filed the civil lawsuit against Weinstein in February 2022. Ring is not only known for winning but successfully holding individuals, employers, schools, and other parties accountable for their abuse and negligence.

Long before the #MeToo movement exposed just how rampant the issues of sexual abuse and sexual assault are in the country, Ring was already leading the way in holding abusers civilly accountable. He began practicing in this area in the mid-1990s, doggedly pursuing claims against the Catholic Church, school districts, and other institutions that turned a blind eye to abuse or even sought to blame victims. In 2002, he co-founded Taylor & Ring.