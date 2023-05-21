Edward Y. Lee

Principal Trial Attorney

Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee

Personal Injury

Edward Y. Lee has been a licensed attorney since 1994, specializing in the areas of personal injury, criminal defense, and civil litigation. He is his firm’s principal trial attorney and has successfully handled numerous cases, achieving results garnering membership in the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum, the Million Dollar Advocates Forum, and the Seven Figure Lawyers Collective.

Lee has earned the distinction of being named a Top 10 Personal Injury Attorney by Best of the Best. Additionally, he, as an individual, and his firm, the Law Offices of Edward Y. Lee, have been ranked among the 10 best by the American Institute of Personal Injury Attorneys. Lee is a member of the Consumer Attorneys Association of Los Angeles as well as the American Association for Justice and has appeared on national television news programs providing legal commentary. He works diligently to achieve the best results on behalf of his clients.