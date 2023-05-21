Managing Attorney

Counts Law Firm PC

Family Law

Emahn Counts is the managing attorney of Counts Law Firm PC, where he practices in the areas of business, family, and real estate law. He has been practicing law for nearly 20 years and is recognized for his practical approach to problem-solving and improving quality of life for his clients. His clients’ cases typically involve business, consumer, family, or real estate contractual disputes, and he has personally handled over 1,000 litigation matters throughout every major courthouse in Southern California.

Prior to opening Counts Law Firm, Counts was the managing attorney of the Pasadena office of a nationwide consumer litigation firm where he represented blue-chip clients, including American Express, Porsche Cars North America, Honda Finance, and Sallie Mae. He is an ambassador for Loyola Marymount University’s African American Alumni Association as well as a former president-elect of its Alumni Association Board of Directors.