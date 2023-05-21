Founder and Managing Attorney

Davtyan Law Firm

Labor & Employment

During his last year of law school, Emil Davtyan served as a judicial extern at the U.S. District Court for the Central District of California for Honorable Stephen J. Hillman and as a law clerk in a year-long clerkship program at a global business immigration law firm. He worked in Santa Monica, defending companies having employment issues, but stepped down from the ivory tower because he noticed plaintiffs desperately needed the personalized help only he could provide. So he founded Davtyan Law Firm in 2015.

Now, Davtyan’s team of 80-plus lawyers and staff have helped hundreds of thousands of California workers recover nearly a quarter of $1 billion from their employers. To date, the firm has helped pursue nearly 3,000 cases, masterfully maneuvering around societal changes to ensure workers in need don’t get the “short end of the stick.”