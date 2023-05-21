Eric V. Traut

Co-Owner/Trial Attorney

Traut Firm

Personal Injury

Eric Traut distinguished himself early as one of the top trial attorneys in Southern California when he was recognized as the youngest winner of the prestigious Trial Lawyer of the Year Award in the Orange County Trial Lawyer Association’s history.

Traut has handled high-profile cases that have resulted in appearances on high-profile media, was the youngest member ever admitted to the American Board of Trial Advocates (ABOTA) at the age of 33, and served as president of the Orange County Chapter of ABOTA in 2010. Presently, he serves as president of the Orange County Bar Foundation, a nonprofit organization strengthening Orange County youth and families through unique, awardwinning health and education programs. He has been a speaker at countless seminars on litigation and trial skills and published multiple articles on strategy and practice.