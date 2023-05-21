John C. Taylor

Partner

Taylor & Ring

Personal Injury

Widely respected California plaintiff’s attorney John Taylor has achieved record-setting verdicts and settlements on behalf of victims in police misconduct, sexual abuse, personal injury, and wrongful death cases. He has tried more than 125 cases to jury verdicts and acts as a catalyst for change to ensure school districts and administrators, local police departments, and other large organizations are held accountable for negligence and misconduct.

Over the past few years, Taylor has secured multi-million- dollar awards, including a $25.3-million verdict against a private school in a sexual abuse case; an $8.5-million settlement for a rape victim; a $5-million settlement for a student abused by her eighth-grade teacher; and a $5-million settlement, the largest in the nation for a female trainee truck driver who was raped by her supervising co-driver. His career began in the Sacramento Public Defender’s Office before founding Taylor & Ring in 2002.

