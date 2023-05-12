Attorney

Lem Garcia Law, PC

Personal Injury

Lem Garcia opened Lem Garcia Law in 2014 to improve the way personal injury cases are handled and how injured clients are treated. Since then, he has helped hundreds of people get through very difficult times in their lives. Most notably, he helped secure an $8-million settlement for a woman who suffered a head injury after she was rear-ended by a large truck; $1.75 million for a young woman who suffered a head injury after getting hit by a car while crossing the street; and $1.1 million for a man who died because he was dropped while being transported on a gurney.

In addition to helping injured clients, Garcia has also dedicated himself to providing free educational videos to the public on YouTube and other social media platforms to help people in everyday personal injury situations that they may face.