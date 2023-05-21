(Rebeca Dourado Bunnell)

Mahru Madjidi

Shareholder

Shegerian & Associates

Labor & Employment

Mahru Madjidi is a shareholder at Shegerian & Associates. She has strong trial experience and has played a role in many cases which have resulted in record-breaking verdicts and settlements. Her skills and ability in the courtroom are what set her apart from other trial lawyers. As one of the top litigators at Shegerian & Associates, she has recovered hundreds of millions on behalf of her clients.

Madjidi and her team settled over $20 million in cases in 2022 alone. Among her career accomplishments include a case that ended in a $10-million settlement which was resolved before any motion for summary judgment was opposed or ruled on. It was a significant accomplishment, both because of the settlement amount and because the defense did not offer seven figures prior to the firm signing on as co-counsel.