Mark Quigley

Partner

Greene Broillet & Wheeler LLP

Personal Injury

Mark T. Quigley, a nationally respected trial attorney, has spent the past three decades championing the rights of whistleblowers and workers who have been terminated or retaliated against due to unlawful employment practices. He has spent his career as an underdog trial lawyer willing to stand up to some of the nation’s largest entities and institutions.

Quigley obtained a $26.6-million verdict in a recent whistleblower retaliation and breach of contract trial. The Los Angeles Superior Court jury found the defendant engaged in whistleblower retaliation when a company executive raised concerns about the misclassification of workers. He also secured a $2.1-million verdict and $3.2 million in attorney’s fees in a whistleblower retaliation trial against the County of Los Angeles on behalf of a vascular surgeon who blew the whistle regarding unlawful activity that compromised patient safety.