Matthew D. Easton

Co-Managing Partner

Easton & Easton, LLP

Personal Injury

Matt Easton has been a central figure in some of Easton & Easton’s most prominent cases in recent years, including a 2019 mediated settlement for $20 million; a 2016 settlement for $3.06 million; a 2013 settlement for $2.75 million; and two 2017 settlements for $1.875 million and $1.8 million - all of which were selected as Top Million-Dollar Settlements in California for their respective years, and which contributed to Easton’s lifetime selection to the Multi-Million Dollar Advocates Forum – The Top Trial Lawyers in America (an honor given to less than 1% of all attorneys in the United States). Easton is a partner at Easton & Easton, and based on the significant trial skills and incorporation of trial technology brought to bear in his cases over recent years, he was asked to join the faculty at Whittier Law School as an adjunct professor to teach a class on trial technology.