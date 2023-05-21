Matthew McNicholas

Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Labor & Employment

Matthew McNicholas has impacted the inner workings of large and powerful agencies. He has prevented illegal and coercive force that affects the lives of the public, law enforcement officers, and firefighters. He has protected the livelihoods of good law enforcement officers and firefighters who have dedicated their lives to serving and protecting. When plaintiffs want to hold their unethical employers accountable and create real change, they turn to McNicholas.

As panel counsel to the Los Angeles Police Protective League and the United Firefighters of Los Angeles City, his tenacity and advocacy have lifted the veil on what really happens within the police and fire departments. McNicholas has held dozens of California departments accountable for misconduct, corruption, and discrimination, empowering employees to come forward to make their departments better places to work -therefore making the public safer.