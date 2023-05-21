Miguel Custodio, Jr.

Partner & Co-Founder

Custodio & Dubey LLP

Personal Injury

As a child of Guatemalan immigrants living in the Los Angeles neighborhood of Boyle Heights, Miguel Custodio grew up witnessing structural inequality, which is why he now dedicates his L.A. practice to helping regular people get justice when harmed by corporations. He focuses on personal injury and wrongful death cases, working with hundreds of accident victims and their families over the years. He actively ensures that they’re treated like family, taking care of them in the present and the future. Custodio is committed to helping provide justice and opportunities for people who might otherwise be overlooked or intimidated by the legal system.

Custodio and firm co-founder Vineet Dubey celebrated their firm’s 10-year anniversary last year. Their dynamic approach has brought justice to hundreds of clients and compelled manufacturers and retailers to clean up thousands of dangerous or cancer-causing products, which resulted in nearly $100 million in settlements.