Managing Partner

Arias Sanguinetti Wang & Torrijos LLP

Labor & Employment

Mike Arias has obtained eight and nine-figure verdicts and settlements in personal injury, employment, sexual assault, mass tort, and class action matters for over three decades. In addition, his service and continued leadership to the legal community and consumers throughout the state as plaintiff trial bar president for CAALA and CAOC (back-to-back) has impacted the law to help make California a safer, more equitable place to live. He is also a leader in the national trial lawyer organization, AAJ, which helps California trial lawyers and consumers.

During the Coronavirus outbreak, Arias has been on the front lines, helping trial lawyers throughout the country plan for this disaster, handle casework, and more through his leadership and guidance. He helped form and led the Los Angeles Superior Court Working Group, which was composed of approved members of the plaintiff and defense trial bar selected by court leadership.