Early in her legal career, Natalie Weatherford decided to focus her practice on representing victims of sexual abuse and assault, in addition to taking on the institutions that try to silence them. Her decision to dedicate her practice to this area has helped many abuse and assault victims find closure and healing, and hold accountable sexual predators who engage in abuse and the institutions who ignore their misconduct.

Since joining Taylor & Ring 12 years ago, Weatherford has represented hundreds of abuse victims, and obtained several multi-million-dollar verdicts and settlements including a $102-million verdict for a victim who was abused by a music teacher over a period of three years; a $25.3-million verdict for a client who was sexually abused at the Westerly School in Long Beach; and a $14-million settlement for two women who were victimized by their middle school teacher in Moraga.