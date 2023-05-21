President & CEO

West Coast Trial Lawyers

Personal Injury

Neama Rahmani is the president and co-founder of West Coast Trial Lawyers, a top-rated law firm with 100 years of collective experience. He and his partners leverage their backgrounds and legal knowledge to stand up to the corporations they once defended. West Coast Trial Lawyers has represented clients such as Carmen Electra, Johnny Manziel, Anabelle Acosta, and more.

Rahmani has extensive trial experience. He has led teams of more than 170 attorneys in litigation against the largest companies in the world. He has successfully tried dozens of cases to verdict as lead trial counsel and has argued and won before both state and federal appeals courts. Over the course of his career, Rahmani has handled thousands of cases, obtaining many seven- and eight-figure settlements and judgments, and helped his clients win more than one billion dollars.