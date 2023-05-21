Managing Partner

Baghdaserians Law Group

Family Law

As a State Bar-certified specialist in family law, Patrick Baghdaserians is an accomplished litigator in practice since 2007 with exceptional experience in divorce, child and spousal support, child custody matters, and the full realm of family law cases. He is well known for successfully taking on the most complex cases other family law firms are unable to handle, such as determination of support for exceptionally high earners, including some of the most prominent individuals in entertainment, sports, and the professional community.

Baghdaserians has been sought out by CNN, the Los Angeles Times, and other major media outlets for interviews on family law issues. With him at the helm, Baghdaserians Law Group, established in 2019, has grown in just four years from a two-attorney practice with 30 cases to two Los Angeles-area offices, multiple attorneys, and staff and 120 active cases.