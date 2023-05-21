Patrick McNicholas

Partner

McNicholas & McNicholas, LLP

Personal Injury

Few attorneys can say their cases have a direct impact on law, policy, and public safety the way Pat McNicholas can. In the last two years alone, his mass tort work has achieved more than $1 billion in resolutions for his clients, held massive utility companies, retailers and manufacturers accountable, and improved the lives of millions of Californians.

McNicholas is at the forefront of California wildfire litigation against Pacific Gas & Electric Company (PG&E), SoCal Edison, and the California Department of Water and Power (DWP), representing tens of thousands of victims. His tireless efforts against these large companies have made unmatched change that will protect millions of people through critical safety improvements. Both PG&E and Edison are now burying thousands of miles of power lines to reduce the risk of equipment sparking fires in the future.