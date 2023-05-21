Richard Cohn

Partner

Aitken Aitken Cohn

Personal Injury

Rich Cohn is one of the most respected and sought-after plaintiff attorneys in medical malpractice. He is a persistent and tenacious trial attorney who takes a “turn every stone” approach toward every legal matter he handles. While Cohn works on various types of personal injury cases, he subspecializes in complex birth injury/ medical malpractice matters and catastrophic commercial construction site incidents, commercial trucking, and automobile/ motorcycle accidents. He also handles insurance bad faith matters for the insured/policyholders victimized by unreasonable insurer practices. Cohn is a past president of the Orange County Trial Lawyers Association, recent co-chair of the Orange County Bar Association Education Committee, and a frequent speaker at legal seminars.

Cohn has been trial counsel in various complex and high-profile trials, arbitrations, and settlements resulting in multi-million-dollar results. This past year, he has been particularly productive, obtaining extraordinary results across multiple practice areas.