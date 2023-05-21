Founding Partner

Omega Law Group Injury & Accident Attorneys

Personal Injury

Skilled Beverly Hills personal injury attorney Robin Saghian is a founding partner of Omega Law Group, PC. He believes that the best results are achieved through a trustful relationship with his clients and is committed to personally handling legal issues. Saghian understands that not every case deals only with legal matters and that his clients also face real-life issues, which can affect not only their cases but their livelihoods. He knows that personalized representation and client service are the keys to resolving real-life issues and obtaining maximum recovery.

Saghian focuses his practice on personal injury, employment law, class action, wage and hour, breach of contract, harassment, discrimination, wrongful termination, and whistleblower violations. He attended Loyola Law School and is a recipient of the prestigious Dean’s Scholarship, which is awarded to several highly outstanding students upon entrance. Also, Saghian is a licensed California real estate broker.