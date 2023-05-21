Director

Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs

Labor & Employment

Rodney Diggs became a partner at Ivie McNeill & Wyatt in 2016 and in 2019 became a named partner when the firm changed its name to Ivie McNeill Wyatt Purcell & Diggs. He has obtained over $200 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients in his 11 years of being an attorney.

Diggs’ significant achievements include recently obtaining a $25-million verdict as lead counsel in an employment retaliation lawsuit. He believes it may be the largest retaliation verdict against a school district. Also, he obtained a $9.1-million verdict in a wrongful death case against the City of Long Beach. This was the largest verdict in history against the city and the second-largest verdict in a wrongful death case in the Central District of California. Diggs has obtained over $200 million in verdicts and settlements on behalf of his clients.