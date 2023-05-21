Processed with VSCO with a4 preset

Sahm Manouchehri

Partner

Lyfe Law, LLP

Personal Injury

When it comes to challenging high-stakes personal injury cases, Lyfe Law Partner Sahm Manouchehri is a vigorous advocate for his clients. He is a highly recognized injury lawyer, public speaker, and legal commentator. As a former defense lawyer representing large insurance companies, he understands how insurance companies function to attempt to devalue injured persons’ claims. As a former trial lawyer, Manouchehri understands how to obtain the full value of his clients’ claims. As a former pre-med student at UCLA, he understands his clients’ injuries to ensure full medical recovery.

Manouchehri was raised in Los Angeles from the time he was six months old. During his junior year while working on a pre-med degree at UCLA, he decided to switch gears and instead pursue a law degree after realizing his medical understanding could benefit those in personal injury legal matters. He also attended USC School of Law.