Shahab Mossavar-Rahmani is a founding partner at Omega Law Group, PC. He is a skilled trial lawyer who genuinely cares about the needs of his clients. He has devoted his practice to helping individuals who have been wrongfully injured and holding negligent individuals responsible for their actions. Known for his honesty and professionalism, he is an ideal personal injury lawyer to have when the unthinkable happens due to someone else’s negligence.

Prior to joining Omega Law Group, Mossavar-Rahmani gained valuable trial experience as a deputy public defender in the Orange County Public Defender’s Office. During his years at the Public Defender’s Office, he litigated countless criminal cases, gaining invaluable experience in jury trials, court trials, and evidentiary hearings in felony and misdemeanor cases. He also worked within the dependency system, fighting for the rights of parents and families in jurisdictional dispositional hearings, review hearings, and selection and implementation hearings.